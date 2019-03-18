Image caption Emergency services was called to the house at about 22:30 GMT on Saturday

A "very well respected" man, aged in his 80s, died after a house fire.

Emergency services were called to Ilketshall St Margaret, near Bungay, Suffolk, at about 22:30 GMT on Saturday.

Police said officers forced their way into the property on Low Street after it was reported someone was trapped inside.

The man was taken by ambulance to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston where he died.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said his death was "absolutely devastating".

She said he was "very well respected" in the village and was a "lovely man" who would "do anything for you", such as helping out at fetes and cutting the grass at the church.

"It's tragic for someone so fit in mind and body that their life has been taken like that", she said.