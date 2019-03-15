Suffolk

Teen bailed after Ipswich stab victim calls 999

  • 15 March 2019
Image caption The victim called the emergency services at about 18:30 GMT on Monday

A boy arrested over the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy who called an ambulance for himself has been released on bail.

The victim was found in an alleyway near a high school in Ipswich after he called 999 at 18:30 GMT on Monday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for a single stab wound and was discharged the following day.

A boy, 17, arrested on Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has been released on police bail until 9 April.

Police were called by the ambulance service to Marlow Road after the teenager reported being stabbed in a nearby alleyway running between Bramford Lane and Broadway Lane and bordering Westbourne Academy.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man were all previously arrested in connection with the stabbing, but face no further action.

