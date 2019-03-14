Image copyright Ellie Rose McLellan Image caption Friends and family gathered to remember Kia Russell and her son Kamari.

Hundreds of people have gathered to mark the third birthday of a boy a week after he was found dead at home with his mother.

Kia Russell, 19, and her son Kamari died in Ipswich last week and police are treating the boy's death as murder.

Friends and family released balloons, let off fireworks and sang "happy birthday" at Whitton recreation ground.

An organiser, Ellie Rose McLellan, said the 200-strong turnout showed the pair "were definitely loved".

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kia Russell with her son Kamari

"I wish that they were here to be able to feel the love and see the love that they got," she said.

"It would have made Kia so happy. She would have loved it."

Police have said the death of Ms Russell, of Swinburne Road, was not suspicious and they were not seeking anyone in connection with it.

Image copyright Ellie Rose McLellan Image caption Around 200 people came to Whitton recreation ground on what would have been Kamari's third birthday.

Ms McLellan, 20, had been friends with Ms Russell since childhood and the two had attended church groups together.

She described her friend as having a "smile that was so infectious".

"Kia had a heart of gold - she would help anyone. Her soul was just so pure.

"And Kamari was just the happiest little boy I ever met. He was always smiling and giggling."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kia Russell posted this picture of Kamari on Facebook

She said the event had allowed mutual friends of Ms Russell and Kamari to share their memories of them.

Post-mortem examinations this week revealed the two died from compression to their necks on 6 March.

Image caption Friends and family have been leaving flowers outside the house over the past week.

A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the deaths has been released on police bail.

He was not questioned on suspicion of murder or manslaughter, said Suffolk Police.