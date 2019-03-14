Kamari Russell death: Birthday marked of boy found dead with mum
Hundreds of people have gathered to mark the third birthday of a boy a week after he was found dead at home with his mother.
Kia Russell, 19, and her son Kamari died in Ipswich last week and police are treating the boy's death as murder.
Friends and family released balloons, let off fireworks and sang "happy birthday" at Whitton recreation ground.
An organiser, Ellie Rose McLellan, said the 200-strong turnout showed the pair "were definitely loved".
"I wish that they were here to be able to feel the love and see the love that they got," she said.
"It would have made Kia so happy. She would have loved it."
Police have said the death of Ms Russell, of Swinburne Road, was not suspicious and they were not seeking anyone in connection with it.
Ms McLellan, 20, had been friends with Ms Russell since childhood and the two had attended church groups together.
She described her friend as having a "smile that was so infectious".
"Kia had a heart of gold - she would help anyone. Her soul was just so pure.
"And Kamari was just the happiest little boy I ever met. He was always smiling and giggling."
She said the event had allowed mutual friends of Ms Russell and Kamari to share their memories of them.
Post-mortem examinations this week revealed the two died from compression to their necks on 6 March.
A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the deaths has been released on police bail.
He was not questioned on suspicion of murder or manslaughter, said Suffolk Police.