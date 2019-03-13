Image copyright Highways England Image caption The bridge is expected to remain closed until the afternoon

The Orwell Bridge has been closed by Highways England due to high winds.

Weather forecasters have predicted wind speeds of up to 55mph (86km/h) across Suffolk due to Storm Gareth.

The A14, which passes over the bridge, south of Ipswich, has been shut between junctions 56 and 57.

Highways England said it would continue to monitor the wind speeds throughout the morning, and it was likely the bridge would remain closed until the afternoon.

It took more than an hour to close the Orwell Bridge, with traffic diverted via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich.

According to Highways England protocol, advisory restrictions are put in place with wind speeds 45mph (72km/h) and 60mph (96km/h) and closures above 60mph.

The bridge has been known to close with wind speeds of 49mph (79km/h).

Closures are made to prevent lorries being blown over.