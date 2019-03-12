Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kia Russell and her son Kamari died at their home in Ipswich

A boy who died along with his mother had sustained a compression of the neck, a post-mortem test revealed.

Kamari Russell, two, and his mother Kia Russell, 19, were pronounced dead at their home in Swinburne Road, Ipswich, on 6 March.

The boy's death was being treated as murder, Suffolk Police said.

Ms Russell died from the compression of the neck, according to a post-mortem test, and her death was not being treated as suspicious, police said.

Police said no-one else was directly involved in the incident.

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with the deaths has been released on police bail.

A provisional date for a full inquest has been set for 9 September.