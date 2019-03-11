Image copyright PA Image caption Suffolk Coastal District Council will investigate the pond on Ed Sheeran's estate

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk estate will be inspected by council officials to make sure his pond is there for wildlife and not "a wild lifestyle".

Some neighbours had been worried the pond would be used for swimming and watersports, which are against planning permission.

Suffolk Coastal District Council is to investigate to make sure the rules are being followed.

Other neighbours said they had "no problem with Ed Sheeran whatsoever".

Image copyright Suffolk Coastal District Council Image caption The council asked for anyone with evidence of inappropriate use of the pond to get in touch

The wildlife pond, featuring a jetty, steps and sheds, was installed after being granted planning permission in January 2017.

But last year the council questioned its possible use for recreational purposes during an "enforcement investigation".

That case was closed when a fresh planning application said the jetty and steps were "to form interest" and allow for emergency access and the sheds were to cover the borehole and pump.

'Quite like the guy'

At the time, neighbour Tony Robinson said: "I believe that the development of the site is more about creating an environment for a wild lifestyle rather than the actual wildlife."

The 71-year-old said on Monday that comment "still holds true", but he doubted the pool had been used for swimming over the winter months.

Another neighbour, Kenny Cattee, said there was "no problem with Ed Sheeran whatsoever" and the matter had been settled.

"We're not angry or furious, and we've got no further objections. We quite like the guy," said Mr Cattee, 67.

A council spokesman asked for anyone with evidence of inappropriate use of the pond to provide it to the planning enforcement team.

Sheeran's representatives have been contacted by the BBC for comment.