Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died in hospital after being stabbed 15 times

Two men and a teenager have been found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old boy.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a glass bottle on 2 June in Ipswich.

Aristote Yenge, Adebayo Amusa and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were convicted at Ipswich Crown Court.

Leon Glasgow was found not guilty of both murder and manslaughter. The jury still considering its verdicts on two other people accused of murder.

Callum Plaats and Isaac Calver have denied murdering Tavis.

Image caption (L-R) Aristote Yenge, Adebayo Amusa, Callum Plaats, Isaac Calver, Leon Glasgow and the 17-year-old boy (front) denied murdering Tavis

Image caption Tavis was attacked in the Nacton estate area of Ipswich

During the three-month trial, it was heard Tavis was killed in revenge for trouble that flared between two rival gangs.

The jury was told Tavis was friends with a group which called themselves Neno or The Three - after the IP3 postcode of Ipswich.

His attackers were from a gang known as J-Block.

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a bottle

Image caption Flowers and messages of condolence were left at a shrine where Tavis was stabbed 15 times

The court had heard how Amusa's DNA was found on the neck of the unopened bottle of alcohol used in the attack.

Yenge, 23, of no fixed abode, Amusa, 20, of Barking, east London, and the 17-year-old, from Colchester, will be sentenced at a later date.