Image caption Neighbours have been leaving flowers outside the house

Tributes have been paid to a "lovely" woman who died suddenly at home with her young son.

Police were called to Swinburne Road in Ipswich at 17:00 GMT on Wednesday after the woman's body was found. The child was treated at the scene but died.

Lisa Horne, who used to live next door, said: "It's just really shocking."

A boy, 17, was arrested at the scene. The grounds for his arrest have not been disclosed, but it is understood not to be murder or manslaughter.

Ms Horne, who moved out of the road in December, said she believed the woman was in her teens.

"She always kept herself to herself," she added.

"She was in the garden with her son, or when we were doing the car she was there with hers. She always said 'morning' or 'hello'."

Ms Horne added: "She never had any issues and was quiet. I just feel at a loss, at such a young age for both of them, no life at all really."

Image caption Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them

The Reverend Mary Sokanovic, the priest in charge of the parish of Whitton with Thurleston and Akenham, said the church would be open for people to "find a quiet space or pray".

"It's absolutely distressing. There aren't words for it," she added.

She described the area as a "very mixed and varied parish".

Suffolk Police said the next of kin of both victims had been informed, and officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

The teenager is being questioned at Martlesham police station.