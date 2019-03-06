Boy arrested after woman and child die in Ipswich
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after the "sudden death" of a woman and child.
Police were called to a property in Swinburne Road, Ipswich, at 17:00 GMT by the ambulance service after a woman's body was discovered.
The child, whom police described as "young", was also treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
A cordon is in place and next of kin have been informed, Suffolk Police said.
Officers have not disclosed what the boy has been arrested on suspicion of.