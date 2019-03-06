Suffolk

Boy arrested after woman and child die in Ipswich

  • 6 March 2019
Swinburne Road Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The ages of the woman and child have not been disclosed

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after the "sudden death" of a woman and child.

Police were called to a property in Swinburne Road, Ipswich, at 17:00 GMT by the ambulance service after a woman's body was discovered.

The child, whom police described as "young", was also treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A cordon is in place and next of kin have been informed, Suffolk Police said.

Officers have not disclosed what the boy has been arrested on suspicion of.

