A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after the "sudden death" of a woman and child.

Police were called to a property in Swinburne Road, Ipswich, at 17:00 GMT by the ambulance service after a woman's body was discovered.

The child, whom police described as "young", was also treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A cordon is in place and next of kin have been informed, Suffolk Police said.

Officers have not disclosed what the boy has been arrested on suspicion of.