Image copyright Google Image caption Specsavers said the alleged comments "do not represent the views" of the company

A member of staff at an opticians has been suspended after allegedly accusing a war veteran of "killing innocent people".

As first reported in the East Anglian Daily Times, Steve Leale claimed he was refused a priority appointment at Specsavers in Woodbridge, Suffolk.

He said on Facebook, a staff member said "why should you have that after invading countries around the world?".

Specsavers said the alleged comments "do not represent" the company's views.

More news from Suffolk

Mr Leale said he was at the store, in Thoroughfare, for an eye examination and was told he had to be referred to the hospital.

He said he asked the staff member to state on his notes he was a war veteran.

'Specsavers supports veterans'

Under NHS guidelines, all veterans are entitled to priority access to NHS care for conditions associated with their time within the armed forces.

Mr Leale said when he explained the "supposedly faster appointment", the staff member allegedly asked "why should you have that after invading countries around the world and killing innocent people?".

"I was gobsmacked," he said.

Specsavers said the employee had been suspended pending a disciplinary investigation.

It said: "The alleged comments do not represent the views of Specsavers, who are active supporters of Blind Veterans UK, a charity which cares for former military personnel with sight problems."