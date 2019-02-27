Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption The cause of Joe Pooley's death was drowning, a post-mortem examination found

A woman arrested for the second time in connection with the death of a man found in a river has been released under investigation.

The body of Joe Pooley, 22, was recovered from the River Gipping in Ipswich on 13 August.

The 28-year-old woman from Ipswich was re-arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday and questioned by detectives.

She was later released under investigation while police enquires continue.

Police first arrested her on suspicion of murder on 2 October and subsequently released her under investigation.

Image caption Mr Pooley's body was found in the water next to the Suffolk Retail Park on London Road

A post-mortem examination found Mr Pooley, who was from the town and had learning difficulties, had drowned.

Four other people have been arrested and released.

A 29-year-old man from Ipswich, who has been arrested on suspicion of murder on three occasions, is on police bail until 4 March.

A man, 33, and a woman, 24, both formerly from Ipswich, were arrested on suspicion or murder on 17 January and are on police bail until 17 April.

A 36-year-old woman re-arrested on 6 February on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation.