Joe Pooley: Woman re-arrested over river death released
A woman arrested for the second time in connection with the death of a man found in a river has been released under investigation.
The body of Joe Pooley, 22, was recovered from the River Gipping in Ipswich on 13 August.
The 28-year-old woman from Ipswich was re-arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday and questioned by detectives.
She was later released under investigation while police enquires continue.
Police first arrested her on suspicion of murder on 2 October and subsequently released her under investigation.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Pooley, who was from the town and had learning difficulties, had drowned.
Four other people have been arrested and released.
A 29-year-old man from Ipswich, who has been arrested on suspicion of murder on three occasions, is on police bail until 4 March.
A man, 33, and a woman, 24, both formerly from Ipswich, were arrested on suspicion or murder on 17 January and are on police bail until 17 April.
A 36-year-old woman re-arrested on 6 February on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation.