Image copyright US Air Force Image caption White House staff posed with US Air Force personnel at the base

Donald Trump touched down in the UK when his plane Air Force One landed at a US airbase for a refuelling stop.

The US president is going to Vietnam for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

A stopover at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk saw White House staff on board the plane pose for a group photo with US Air Force personnel.

Mr Trump then shared the photo after it was put on Instagram by White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

In her post, Ms Sanders said: "Got off AF1 for a refuel stop at RAF Mildenhall. Thankful for the amazing men and women in our military."

Image copyright US Air Force Image caption Air Force One received 29,655 gallons in under 26 minutes

Air Force One received 29,655 gallons in under 26 minutes.

The president was last in Britain on an official visit in July, when he met the Queen and Prime Minister Theresa May.

It was marked by a number of protests and a effigy of Mr Trump wearing a nappy was flown over the streets of London.