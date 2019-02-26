Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Daniel Saunders died in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street in the Stoke area of Ipswich

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man have made a seventh arrest.

Daniel Saunders, 32, died just after 13:50 GMT on 16 December after being attacked near Turin Street in Ipswich.

Officers arrested a 44-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug, and have released him after questioning.

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder and will next appear in court on 12 April. Five other people have been arrested.

Mr Saunders, who was originally from Surrey, died from a single stab wound to the abdomen.

Image caption Police sealed off the area around Turin Street, near the shops on the older part of Wherstead Road, after the attack

Three males - two from the Colchester area, aged 17 and 18, and a 15-year-old from Bury St Edmunds - were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on 20 December.

A man, 20, from Colchester, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on 25 January.

Police also arrested a 33-year-old man from Colchester on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug on 29 January.

They remain keen to trace a woman who stopped at the scene shortly after the attack and helped Mr Saunders.

She is described as being in her 30s or 40s, speaking with a local accent and driving a people-carrier with a sliding door.