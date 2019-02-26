Daniel Saunders: Police make seventh arrest over stabbing death
Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man have made a seventh arrest.
Daniel Saunders, 32, died just after 13:50 GMT on 16 December after being attacked near Turin Street in Ipswich.
Officers arrested a 44-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug, and have released him after questioning.
A 17-year-old has been charged with murder and will next appear in court on 12 April. Five other people have been arrested.
Mr Saunders, who was originally from Surrey, died from a single stab wound to the abdomen.
Three males - two from the Colchester area, aged 17 and 18, and a 15-year-old from Bury St Edmunds - were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on 20 December.
A man, 20, from Colchester, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on 25 January.
Police also arrested a 33-year-old man from Colchester on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug on 29 January.
They remain keen to trace a woman who stopped at the scene shortly after the attack and helped Mr Saunders.
She is described as being in her 30s or 40s, speaking with a local accent and driving a people-carrier with a sliding door.