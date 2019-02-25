Foal rescued from muddy River Gipping in Suffolk
- 25 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A nine-month-old foal has been rescued from a muddy river by fire crews.
Trained animal rescue officers from Suffolk's fire service managed to winch the young horse from a muddy section of the River Gipping in Bramford, near Ipswich.
The foal was sedated by an equine vet and blindfolded before being lifted from the river bank.
Three crews from Ipswich working alongside a vet were called out at 09:23 GMT on Sunday to help the animal.
The fire service said the foal was taken away by its owner in a horse box.