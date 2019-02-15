Image copyright Sgt Chris Harris/Norfolk Police Image caption Police saw the car driving erratically on the A11 at Wymondham

A drink-driver who was stopped on a dual carriageway with just three tyres on his car has admitted his actions were "disgraceful".

Steven Lambert's front-right wheel was down to the metal rim when he was found to be three times the legal limit.

The labourer, 42, pleaded guilty to drink-driving on the A11 near his home in Wymondham, Norfolk, on 26 January.

Lambert, who will be sentenced on 22 March, said he was anxious about a potential relationship break-up.

Magistrates in Norwich ordered probation reports to be compiled, but did not rule out a prison sentence.

'Genuinely remorseful'

Prosecutor Josephine Jones said police found Lambert driving at 30mph on the A11 after being tipped off by a member of the public who saw he had a flat tyre.

"The front offside tyre was seen to be missing and the vehicle was being driven on the metal wheel rim," she said.

A photograph of Lambert's Volkswagen Polo was tweeted by police, who breathalysed him and recorded a reading of 126mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

That is more than three-and-a-half-times the legal limit of 35mcg.

In mitigation, Ralph Gillam said Lambert had been alcohol dependent "most of his adult life", but had been sober for a year after starting a new relationship.

Following an argument with his partner he had stayed the night with his mother, and was returning to Wymondham when he "went back to his old ways".

"The nerves he was feeling were so strong he stopped on the way back to his address and bought a bottle of vodka," said Mr Gillam.

"Things got a bit hazy at the time of his arrest. But when I told him the reading he said 'That's disgraceful'."

He said Lambert was "genuinely remorseful" and had made up with his partner, who was 24 weeks pregnant.