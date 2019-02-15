Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption The cause of Joe Pooley's death was drowning, a post-mortem examination found

A woman, arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man whose body was found in a river, has had her bail extended after being questioned by detectives.

Joe Pooley, 22, was recovered from the River Gipping in Ipswich on 13 August.

The woman, 24, was arrested in January and has been bailed until 17 April.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Pooley, who was from the town and had learning difficulties, had drowned. Four other people have been arrested and released.

Image caption Mr Pooley's body was found in the water next to the Suffolk Retail Park on London Road

Two men, one aged 29 and from Ipswich, the other 33 and formerly of the town, are on police bail having been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 28-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder on 2 October, and a 36-year-old woman arrested on 6 February of suspicion of assisting an offender, have both been released under investigation.