A 79-year-old man has died after he fell into a silo at a farm.

Emergency services were called to the farm in Thorndon, near Eye, in Suffolk, at about 18:00 GMT after reports of an "industrial incident".

Ian Bowell, Suffolk Fire & Rescue commander, confirmed a number of appliances and specialist teams had attended. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and the Health and Safety Executive will now investigate.