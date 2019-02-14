Suffolk

Man, 79, dies after falling into silo at Thorndon farm

  • 14 February 2019

A 79-year-old man has died after he fell into a silo at a farm.

Emergency services were called to the farm in Thorndon, near Eye, in Suffolk, at about 18:00 GMT after reports of an "industrial incident".

Ian Bowell, Suffolk Fire & Rescue commander, confirmed a number of appliances and specialist teams had attended. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and the Health and Safety Executive will now investigate.

