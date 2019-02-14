Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Gordon the goose has a secret admirer

A kind-hearted bird lover has sent a St Valentine's Day card to the only goose in a village.

The bird, known locally as Gordon, has lived alone on the River Stour in Nayland, Suffolk for about two years.

A "card" appeared overnight on a bus stop with a picture of a goose, a heart and the words "Be my Valentine".

Parish councillor Mary George did not know who sent it, but said Gordon was "a little character" who always greeted people as they got off the bus.

"He has been hanging around for a couple of years, and we don't know if he was abandoned or if he lost his mate, but he lives on the river quite happily with the other ducks," she said.

Image caption The goose likes to greet people at the bus stop

"He took a fancy to the bus stop and likes to meet people as they get off the bus - he seems to be quite friendly and is well-known in the village."

Ms George added that she had not realised Gordon was now receiving fan mail but was "delighted" for him.