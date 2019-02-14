Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Danielle Perrett was denied permission to appeal her conviction and sentence

A "world-famous" harpist jailed for sexually abusing a schoolboy has lost a bid to challenge her conviction.

Danielle Perrett, who has performed for the Queen, could not persuade Court of Appeal judges her sentence was "manifestly excessive".

Perrett, 59, of Alpheton, Suffolk, was jailed for four years and nine months in February 2018 after being found guilty of indecent assault.

The offences relate to abuse of a teenage schoolboy in the 1980s.

Lord Justice Coulson, sitting with Mrs Justice Cutts and Judge Paul Thomas QC, described her application to appeal against conviction as "hopeless".

Her ex-fiance Richard Barton-Wood, 68, was also found guilty of separately indecently assaulting the boy.

Both were convicted after a four-week trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Image copyright PA Image caption Richard Barton-Wood and Danielle Perrett were both jailed for four years and nine months

Perrett was found guilty by a jury of six counts of indecent assault.

Barton-Wood, of Church Street, Wymondham, Norfolk, was found guilty of seven counts of indecent assault and one of attempted indecent assault. He was also sentenced to four years and nine months.

Their victim, now an adult, told jurors Barton-Wood had worked as a substitute teacher at his school.

He said Barton-Wood sexually assaulted him on sailing and camping trips, and that on separate occasions Perrett took his virginity and performed sex acts on him.

Sentencing Perrett and Barton-Wood, judge Rupert Overbury said: "Your reputations are now in tatters and Miss Perrett's notoriety will be of a very different nature than a world-famous harpist."