Image copyright Vantage Drilling Company Image caption Jeremy Sutch was crushed by machinery on the Platinum Explorer

The death of an oil worker who was crushed by machinery aboard a ship was accidental, a jury concluded.

Jeremy Sutch, 46, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, died following the incident on the Platinum Explorer off the coast of Malaysia in February 2016.

He suffered rib fractures which led to respiratory failure when he was hit by equipment known as a riser feeder.

At the end of a three-day inquest at Suffolk Coroner's Court, a jury reached a conclusion of accidental death.

Mr Sutch worked for Vantage Drilling Company and was described as "highly conscientious and competent".

He died in hospital after a "protracted" evacuation from the drillship, which he had been maintaining and servicing as part of a small crew, on 25 February 2016.

After being hit by the machinery, he was lowered via a rig crane to a boat which took him on the 30-minute journey to the shore, the jury heard earlier in the inquest.

His family said they felt it was a "protracted evacuation" and questioned why a helicopter had not been used.

But pathologist Dr David Rouse said Mr Sutch's injuries were so serious they were "non-survivable".