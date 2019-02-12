Suffolk

Joe Pooley river death: Man from Ipswich re-arrested

  • 12 February 2019
Joe Pooley Image copyright Suffolk Police
Image caption Joe Pooley's cause of death was given as drowning

A man arrested three times on suspicion of murder has been bailed by police.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody in connection with the death of Joe Pooley, who was found in the River Gipping in Ipswich on 13 August.

A post-mortem examination found that the 22-year-old, who was from the town and had learning difficulties, had drowned.

The man, who was previously arrested on 2 October 2018 and 6 February, has been bailed until 4 March.

A 33-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both formerly from Ipswich, were arrested on suspicion of murder on 17 January. The woman has been bailed until 14 February and the man has been re-bailed to 17 April.

A 36-year-old woman re-arrested on 6 February on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation, as was a 28-year-old woman previously arrested on 2 October 2018 on suspicion of murder.
Image caption Mr Pooley's body was found in the water next to the Suffolk Retail Park in London Road

