Image copyright Vantage Drilling Company Image caption Jeremy Sutch died after an incident on the Platinum Explorer

An oil worker suffered "non-survivable" injuries when he was crushed by machinery on a ship, an inquest heard.

Jeremy Sutch, 46, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, died after the incident on the Platinum Explorer off the coast of Malaysia in February 2016.

The hearing was told he sustained multiple rib fractures which led to respiratory failure.

A pathologist said the injuries could not be survived, even if the crush had happened in a developed country.

The inquest heard Mr Sutch was part of a small crew maintaining and servicing the machinery on the drillship.

Mr Sutch, who worked for Vantage Drilling Company, died in hospital after he was hit by a piece of equipment known as the riser feeder machine on 25 February 2016.

Dr David Rouse told the court the crush injuries to Mr Sutch's chest were "severe" and "non-survivable".

He said the injuries could not have been survived "even in the first world", "with air ambulance response" or even "if it happened on a farm in Suffolk".

'Highly conscientious'

The inquest heard the actions carried out by the onboard medic were in line with the protocol set out by International SOS Malaysia.

It also heard there was a medical emergency evacuation plan, agreed by Vantage Drilling Company and International SOS Malaysia, which included a boat response.

On the opening day of the inquest, a family statement read out claimed the evacuation by boat was "protracted" and questioned why a helicopter was not used.

The court heard Mr Sutch, a father of two, was "highly conscientious and competent" and knew the ship's equipment "better than most".

The inquest continues.