Suffolk

Man killed in Leiston FC fire identified as Leon Clark

  • 9 February 2019
Police at Victory Road, Leiston
Image caption Police were called to Victory Road in Leiston on Wednesday

A man found dead in the remains of a burnt-out portable building near a football club has been identified.

Leon Clark, 20, was last seen on Monday and was reported missing on Thursday evening.

His body was recovered from the disused catering unit, on land next to Leiston FC, in Victory Road, after it caught fire on Wednesday.

Inquiries so far indicate there are no suspicious circumstances, Suffolk Police said.

Mr Clark's next-of-kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner, the force added.

A club volunteer said he was recovering tools from the remains of the cabin when he discovered a body inside and raised the alarm.

The portable building had been moved to wasteland and was due to be demolished.
Image caption The discovery was made at a portable building

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites