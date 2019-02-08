Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption The van was abandoned at a level crossing in Beccles

A van has been left abandoned overnight on railway tracks causing delays for train passengers.

Police are investigating whether it is linked to an attempted theft at a nearby BP station in Beccles, Suffolk.

The garage owner said: "They tried to steal the wood blocks and coal stored out the back and throw it over the fence and get the van to collect it.

"But they failed. They dumped it all - none of the stuff was stolen."

The van was removed from the tracks at about 10:30 GMT and officers from Suffolk Police are carrying out a forensic examination of the vehicle.

Image caption The van has been taken away for forensic examinations to take place

Garage owner Tamij Dinadayalane, 42, said no damage was done to his property or the estimated £200 of fuel during the raid, which happened between 04.30 and 05:30.

"We've been very fortunate," he said. "We've been running this place for a year and a half and this is the first incident we've had."

Image caption Officials have been inspecting the track prior to reopening it

Greater Anglia services between Beccles and Halesworth were replaced with buses and passengers told to expect delays.

On Twitter, BTP said: "We're on scene alongside @networkrail & @SuffolkPolice at Grove Road Level Crossing in Beccles, Suffolk following a report that a vehicle being found trackside.

"We're working with partner agencies to help get @greateranglia train services running again and minimise disruption."

Network Rail said the track would be inspected for damage and reopened to trains as soon as possible.