Image caption The discovery was made at a portable building on Victory Road in Leiston, Suffolk

Police have found what they believe are human remains at the scene of a fire near a football club.

Officers were called to a portable building on Victory Road in Leiston, Suffolk, following a fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

Suffolk Police was alerted again at 15:37 GMT and confirmed "what are thought to be human remains" were discovered.

The area, which has been cordoned off, adjoins Leiston Football Club.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Image caption A cordon has been set up at the scene at Victory Road, Leiston