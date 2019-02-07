Suffolk

Joe Pooley river death: Re-arrested Ipswich man and woman released

  • 7 February 2019
Two people re-arrested over the suspected murder of a man found dead in a river have been released.

Joe Pooley's body was discovered on 13 August in the River Gipping, near Suffolk Retail Park, in Ipswich.

A 29-year-old man from the town, re-arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail, Suffolk Police said.

An Ipswich woman, 36, re-arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released while inquiries continue.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Pooley, 22, who was from the town and had learning difficulties, had drowned.

Two others previously arrested - a man, 30, and a woman, 24, both from the town - have been bailed until 12 and 14 February respectively.

A woman previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released while inquiries continue.
