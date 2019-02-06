Suffolk

Joe Pooley river death: Ipswich man and woman re-arrested

  • 6 February 2019
Joe Pooley Image copyright Suffolk Police
Image caption Joe Pooley's cause of death was given as drowning

Two people have been re-arrested over the suspected murder of a man found dead in a river.

Joe Pooley's body was discovered on 13 August in the River Gipping, near Suffolk Retail Park, in Ipswich.

Post-mortem tests found Mr Pooley, who had learning difficulties, had drowned.

Suffolk Police said it had re-arrested a 29 year-old man on suspicion of murder and a woman aged 36 on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both are from Ipswich.

Another man, 30, and a woman, 24, both from the town, have been bailed until 12 and 14 February respectively.

A woman previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released while inquiries continue.
Image caption Mr Pooley's body was found in the water next to the Suffolk Retail Park in London Road

