Image caption A classic SS Jaguar was destroyed after 36 years of restoration, which was nearly complete

A 1966 Mustang, an SS Jaguar and a New York Police van, thought to have been used on 9/11, have been destroyed in a fire.

The blaze ripped through two buildings at Boasts industrial estate near Beccles, Suffolk, on Friday afternoon.

Terence Boast, 76, who imports and restores classic vehicles, said the fire started "inexplicably" in the van, which he was repairing for a friend.

It spread to an SS Jaguar he had nearly finished restoring after 36 years.

Mr Boast said he was "devastated" by the destruction.

Image caption A Dodge van thought to have been used by the New York Police Department on 9/11 was also burnt-out

The Dodge van was used as a command vehicle by the New York Police Department and was believed to have been used in the response to the World Trade Center terror attack on 11 September 2001.

Mr Boast, who along with his son owns the site in College Lane, Worlingham, said: "The NYPD van was having its engine worked on when it inexplicably burst into flames, which spread next door.

"The 1966 Mustang came from California. We've spent six months restoring it and were just waiting for a new window.

"But to lose the Jaguar is absolutely devastating. I saw it outside a pub when i was five and dreamt of owning it.

"I finally found it many years later, 36 years ago, and we've been restoring it over the years. It was just about done and was expected to be finished in July. I can't describe the loss."

Image caption Terence Boast has spent 50 years restoring classic cars and said he was "devastated" to lose his Jaguar

The three vehicles are believed to have had a combined value of about £50,000 but were not insured.

Nobody was injured in the fire and people working on the site were able to save a Porsche, motorbikes and files from an office by moving them into the yard.

Eleven crews from Suffolk and Norfolk were called at 13:48 GMT and had the fire under control by 16:00.