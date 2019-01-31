Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Daniel Saunders died after being attacked near Turin Street in Ipswich

A man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing has been released under investigation.

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on 16 December after being attacked near Turin Street in Ipswich.

A 33-year-old man from Colchester was released after being taken in for questioning on Tuesday on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

A 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has already been charged with murder.

Suffolk Police said four other people remain under investigation.

They include an 18-year-old man from Colchester, a 17-year-old boy from the Colchester area, and a 15-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on 20 December.

A 20-year-old man from Colchester was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on 25 January.