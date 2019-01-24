Image copyright PA Image caption Leeds United and Norwich City are the top two clubs in the Championship

Norwich City will take extra safety measures before next week's match at Leeds United because of concerns over an online fan campaign.

The #WelcomeNorwich hashtag began by encouraging Leeds fans to give their visitors a hostile reception, but was criticised by both sets of supporters.

Police in West Yorkshire and Norfolk said they were aware of posts on social media and were working with the clubs.

The current top two Championship clubs meet at Elland Road on 2 February.

Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell said: "Working with the assistance of Leeds United and the police following intelligence from them and concerned supporters about possible safety threats to our team coach made via social media, we have taken extra security precautions."

He hoped the game was enjoyed "safely and in the right spirit", he added.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Manchester City's bus arriving for the Champions League tie at Liverpool in April 2018

Tensions between the two sides has been raised after Norwich confirmed that it was one of the clubs to complain to the English Football League about Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa's admission of spying on opponents.

Posts on Twitter suggested Leeds fans should greet Norwich in the same way Liverpool welcomed Manchester City before their Champions League tie last year, when their bus was pelted with bottles and flares.

But the suggestions, under the hashtag #WelcomeNorwich, soon attracted a backlash from Leeds fan urging supporters to concentrate on the match.

Skip Twitter post by @DarrenDuckerby #WelcomeNorwich I hope you do welcome us like we welcomed you. I had a few beers with your lads and had banter about the match. If you are thinking of reverting to the hooligan days you really need to have a long hard think about yourself. Let's hope for a good game#LUFC #NCFC — 🔰 Darren Duckerby🦆 (@DarrenDuckerby) January 22, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @petelovesleeds Lets #welcomenorwich in the right way. No attacking the bus no attacking their supporters. Make it hell on the pitch for them. Boo every touch they have. Get the scarves swinging. Take the roof off ER for 90 mins. Elland road is intimidating at the best of times. Up it by 10 — LUFC Pete💙💛 (@petelovesleeds) January 22, 2019 Report