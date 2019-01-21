Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Sonya Colton, 29, from Stoke Ash, Suffolk, died in a crash at Thorndon on 27 December 2016

A learner driver killed in a car crash was in an "emotional mood" after a row with her partner, an inquest heard.

Sonya Colton, 29, from Stoke Ash, Suffolk, died in the single-vehicle crash at Thorndon on 27 December 2016.

Ms Colton, who held only a provisional driving licence, was alone and uninsured when the green Peugeot 206 landed in a ditch.

Assistant Suffolk coroner Dr Dan Sharpstone recorded that she died from a road traffic collision.

The inquest in Ipswich heard it was believed mother-of-four Ms Colton was not wearing a seatbelt when the car crashed before a bend on Thwaite Road.

She was found outside the vehicle by emergency services, the hearing was told.

Dr Sharpstone said there were traces of stimulants and sedative drugs in her system but it was unclear whether they would have contributed to the crash.