Image copyright Family Photo Image caption James Cossey's body was found on the Somerleyton Estate on 20 May 2018

A former Army soldier drowned in a ditch on a country estate after attending a rave nearby, an inquest heard.

James Cossey's body was found by a farmer at the Somerleyton Estate, Suffolk, at about 09:00 BST on 20 May 2018.

The hearing in Ipswich was told alcohol and recreational drugs were found in his system.

Mr Cossey's mother Lynn said she hopes others can learn from her son's death.

She said: "I just hope someone has learnt to stay safe when they go out, stay in pairs.

"I don't want any parent to go through what we are going through."

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Friend Angus Ives, left, said he was shocked by Mr Cossey's death

The inquest heard Mr Cossey, 20, from Norwich, had completed his basic training in the Army but decided to leave the service not long before his death.

It was heard the former Hellesdon High School pupil had been using recreational drugs for at least a year.

A post-mortem examination showed there was 137mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system, plus cocaine and ketamine.

Mr Cossey's friend Angus Ives, 21, said: "As much as James did love to party and have fun, he cared for his friends very dearly.

"If he ever thought drugs had gone past recreational, he would always be the first to say 'no, pack it in', which is why I'm so shocked it happened to him."

Assistant Suffolk coroner Dr Dan Sharpstone recorded Mr Cossey died from drowning.

Hundreds of people attended his funeral, after money was raised to hold it through a crowdfunding page.

Mr Ives, who had been friends with Mr Cossey for about 10 years, said he was "adored by a lot of people" and said he "certainly misses him".