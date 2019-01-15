Image copyright Oliver Rosser Image caption Kit Harington found his new home thanks to advice from his musical friend

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has revealed he was helped to find his new home by his friend Ed Sheeran.

The actor, who plays Jon Snow in the fantasy series, had searched "all over" before buying a house in Suffolk.

"It was Ed who said, 'Why don't you go and have a look in my county?' I did, so it's thanks to him I ended up there," said Harington.

He said he was now "in love" with the East Anglian county and considered himself a "Suffolk boy".

Image copyright PA Image caption Ed Sheeran grew up in Suffolk

Singer-songwriter Sheeran grew up near Framlingham, which features in his hit Castle on the Hill.

Image copyright Asylum Records Image caption Framlingham Castle features in Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill video

Harington, 32, said Suffolk was "very special to me" but confessed he and his wife Rosie Leslie, his co-star on Game of Thrones, had not ventured far from home.

Suffolk's association with Sheeran has brought benefits to the county, with Framlingham Castle reporting visitors numbers rising by 15% in the year after it featured in the hit.

Harington also appeared on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 to discuss the final series of Game of Thrones.