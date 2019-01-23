Image copyright West Suffolk Council Image caption The coat of arms for the new West Suffolk Council will be based on this design from the former West Suffolk County

A coat of arms last used 45 years ago has been dusted off as the emblem of a newly-formed council.

West Suffolk Council, formed by a merger of the Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury authorities, will re-adopt the badge from April.

Creating a new coat of arms could have cost £17,000 and would have needed approval from the Queen.

Councillors said reworking the old design would cost about £1,400 and would reflect the area's "history".

Image copyright Forest Heath/St Edmundsbury Image caption The coats of arms of Forest Heath District Council, left, and St Edmundsbury Borough Council which will both be merged

A shadow West Suffolk council has been set up ahead of elections to the new authority in May.

Councillors heard a report which said creating a new one could have taken up to 12 months and would have needed royal approval.

The design, which became obsolete in a local government reorganisation in 1974, depicts symbols representing St Edmund and King Edward the Confessor.

In a joint statement, Forest Heath District Councillor Ruth Bowman and St Edmundsbury Borough Councillor Carol Bull, both cabinet members for future governance, said: "Whilst the new West Suffolk Council will be forward-looking and designed to respond to the fast changing demands of our modern world and thus better drive prosperity in the area, it [the coat of arms] has its roots in local history and has existed previously.

They said using the old emblem would be more "cost-effective" and show "visible historic links".