Image copyright David Marsay/Colchester Zoo Image caption Rajang's health had deteriorated in recent months, the zoo said

An orangutan best known for his fascination with women's "baby bumps" has been put down at the age of 50 after vets concluded his chronic health problems were too much for him to bear.

Rajang, 50, had been at Colchester Zoo in Essex since 1980.

Videos of his interest in pregnant women's stomachs were viewed by millions and he was also known for gardening and cleaning his own windows.

The zoo said the decision was taken "with a very heavy heart".

Rajang, a part-Bornean, part-Sumatran orangutan, was born on 14 June 1968 at Chester Zoo.

Image copyright Colchester Zoo Image caption Rajang had been at Colchester since 1980 and his birthdays were always celebrated by staff and visitors

He was described as one of Colchester Zoo's "most popular residents" and "one of a kind" with "a personality so unique, fascinating, loving and interesting".

Rajang was interested in both his keepers and visitors but developed a special affinity for pregnant women's baby bumps, the zoo said.

Image copyright Danielle Pettitt/Colchester Zoo Image caption This photograph was taken of a young Rajang when he was still at Chester Zoo

Videos of the orangutan "kissing" their stomachs through his glass enclosure have been watched by millions of people across the world.

He would also mimic the actions of keepers and visitors and was observed trying to copy a magician's tricks.

Chester Zoo, where Rajang was born, said orangutans in captivity generally lived to the age of 45 to 50

For several years, Rajang had been treated for chronic arthritis and "other health problems that come with old age".

More recently, he had been "experiencing periods of losing focus similar to that of what we may expect in someone with a degenerating neurological condition".

"The most difficult but kindest decision to put Rajang to sleep had to be made to prevent our beautiful orangutan friend from suffering," the zoo said.

Paying tribute on Facebook, Colchester Zoo added: "Sleep tight Rajang, you will be missed but never forgotten."