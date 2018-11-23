Image copyright Facebook Image caption Dzintars Klementjevs died after becoming trapped under storage units in a chilled food warehouse

A man trapped for 24 hours beneath storage units in a chilled food warehouse has died, police confirmed.

Rescue teams were called to reports of a man stuck under collapsed units on Iceni Way in Haverhill, Suffolk, at 13:44 GMT on Thursday.

Dzintars Klementjevs, who was in his 40s, died at Culina Logistics' temperature-controlled storage facility.

Suffolk Police said nobody else was hurt at the site.

Emergency services are still at the scene and police are continuing to investigate the death.

Image caption Culina Logistics opened its 191,000 sq ft warehouse in Haverhill in 2008

Culina Logistics CEO Steve Winwood said: "It is with the deepest regret that I am now in a position to confirm that a serious accident occurred, which tragically resulted in the fatality of Dzintars Klementjevs at our Haverhill site.

"Dzintars had worked with the company for six years in total and was a highly valued and respected member of the warehouse team. He will be sadly missed."

"The management team is cooperating fully with the authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident."

According to the company's website the 191,000 sq ft warehouse has capacity for 23,500 pallets.