Image copyright Geograph/Adrian S Pye Image caption The police van was stolen from Lowestoft police station

Police in Suffolk had one of their vans stolen from a police station car park - and only found out when they were told by a member of the public.

The marked van was taken from Lowestoft Police station car park on Saturday.

Officers received a call to say a man had been seen struggling to get back into a police van at about 21:25 GMT in the Lowestoft area.

The van has since retrieved by Suffolk Police and a 27-year-old man from Bungay has been arrested.

Driven erratically

A member of the public saw the man in the Vauxhall Vivaro drive off down Whapload Road in Lowestoft.

It was reported again about 10 minutes later by members of the public who saw it being driven erratically in the Kessingland area and later in Halesworth.

The police van was eventually found abandoned about 17 miles away in Bungay, Suffolk, at about 01:00 GMT on Sunday after a member of the public contacted police.

A man was arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and other offences, police said.