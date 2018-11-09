Image copyright Carlo Roberts Image caption The etching of a horse spanning 220 yards (200m) was carved into a field using a tractor

The image of a horse, spanning more than 220 yards (200m), has been etched into a field in Suffolk to mark the role animals played in World War One.

The artwork near Eye is a collaboration between Carlo Roberts and Stefan Fulcher who live in the town.

The pair have previously depicted a B-17 bomber, a poppy and the Olympic rings on surrounding fields.

"The Land Art marks the contribution of horses to the war in light of the centenary," Mr Roberts said.

During the war horses were used in cavalry roles and were vital for moving supplies, equipment, guns and ammunition.

In 1914 the Army had only 25,000 horses but by the end of the conflict it had purchased over 460,000 horses and mules from across Britain and Ireland, plus more from overseas.

Mr Roberts' and Mr Fulcher's first foray into Land Art resulted in a set of Olympic rings drawn in 2012, followed by a remembrance poppy in 2014, a B-17 bomber in 2015 and an electric car in 2016.

Mr Roberts used satellite maps to produce a scale drawing of the outline before heading out into the field with a tractor to create the etching.

"I'm interested in art that relates to views from above," he said.

"Ever since I did an art degree as a mature student I've been obsessed with aerial views."