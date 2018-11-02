Driving teacher arrested after drug test in Ipswich
- 2 November 2018
A driving instructor was arrested after he provided a positive drug test while supervising a learner, police said.
Suffolk Police said the 30-year-old was stopped on Lindbergh Road, Ipswich, on Thursday, and tested positive for cocaine after a roadside "drug wipe".
He was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and taken to police headquarters where a blood sample was taken for further testing.
Police said he has been released under investigation pending the test results.
A drug wipe is where a swab is taken from the suspect's mouth, providing an instant reading.
A driving instructor was arrested in #Ipswich today after he provided a positive @DrugWipeUK for #Cocaine. He was supervising a learner driver at the time of the stop. An evidential sample has been sent to the lab for analysis. #Unacceptable #SettingAnExample #Fatal4 #1852 pic.twitter.com/b7f5FQ0ydr— Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) November 1, 2018
