Driving teacher arrested after drug test in Ipswich

  • 2 November 2018
A police car pulling over a learner car Image copyright Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Police
Image caption The 30-year-old driving instructor was supervising a student when he provided a positive drug wipe, police said

A driving instructor was arrested after he provided a positive drug test while supervising a learner, police said.

Suffolk Police said the 30-year-old was stopped on Lindbergh Road, Ipswich, on Thursday, and tested positive for cocaine after a roadside "drug wipe".

He was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and taken to police headquarters where a blood sample was taken for further testing.

Police said he has been released under investigation pending the test results.

A drug wipe is where a swab is taken from the suspect's mouth, providing an instant reading.

