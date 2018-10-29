Image caption An inquest held earlier this year heard David Brown died from crush injuries to his chest and pelvis

A haulage firm is to face prosecution after an HGV driver died when he became crushed between two lorries, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said.

David Brown, 57, of Littleport, Cambridgeshire, died after the incident at BCJ Taylor Haulage in West Row, Suffolk, on 13 March 2017.

The HSE said the company will face a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

No date has been set for BCJ Taylor Haulage's first court appearance.

An inquest heard Mr Brown died from crush injuries to his chest and pelvis.

The jury at the hearing in Ipswich concluded his death was a result of an accident.