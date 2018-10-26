Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died after being stabbed in June

A seventh person has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Ipswich.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died after an attack at about 16:50 BST on 2 June in Packard Avenue and six people are due to face trial over his death.

Connor Smith, 20, of Partridge Road, Ipswich, was arrested earlier this year and charged with murder on Friday when he answered bail.

He is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Five men and a boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have denied murder and a trial is due to start at Ipswich Crown Court on 26 November.

Aristote Yenge, 23, Callum Plaats, 23, Isaac Calver, 18, Adebayo Amusa, 20, Leon Glasgow, 42, and the boy, 16, are each charged with one count of murder.