Search for missing swimmer near Lowestoft called off
The coastguard has stood down its search for a missing swimmer who was last seen on a beach on Saturday.
Lawrence Gibbs, 56, was spotted wearing swimming shorts and a swimming cap at Pakefield near Lowestoft at about 17:00 BST - sparking a search led by the coastguard on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
The Maritime & Coastguard Agency said it would respond to fresh information.
Suffolk Police said it was still being treated as a missing person inquiry.
The search, which also involved a search and rescue helicopter, was supported by the Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue - their team has also stood down.
Police say Mr Gibbs, from Redisham near Beccles, is white, of medium build with grey hair, and are continuing to appeal for information on his whereabouts.