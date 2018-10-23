Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Lawrence Gibbs is from Redisham near Beccles

The coastguard has stood down its search for a missing swimmer who was last seen on a beach on Saturday.

Lawrence Gibbs, 56, was spotted wearing swimming shorts and a swimming cap at Pakefield near Lowestoft at about 17:00 BST - sparking a search led by the coastguard on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency said it would respond to fresh information.

Suffolk Police said it was still being treated as a missing person inquiry.

Image copyright Richard Law/Geograph Image caption Emergency services were called at about 19:00 BST on Saturday after Mr Gibbs went missing off Pakefield beach, near Lowestoft, Suffolk

The search, which also involved a search and rescue helicopter, was supported by the Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue - their team has also stood down.

Police say Mr Gibbs, from Redisham near Beccles, is white, of medium build with grey hair, and are continuing to appeal for information on his whereabouts.