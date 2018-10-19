Image copyright Google Image caption The man died at the scene after his bike collided with a lorry on the A134 near Sudbury

A man has died after his bicycle collided with a lorry on the outskirts of a Suffolk town.

Suffolk Police said the cyclist died at the scene of the crash, which happened on the A134 just north of Sudbury at 10:10 BST.

No further details of the deceased have been released.

The A134 was closed between the A131 roundabout at Sudbury and Bull Lane, Long Melford, so police could carry out their investigation.

Traffic was diverted through Long Melford.