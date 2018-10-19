Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Acheson Way, Aldeburgh, at about 10:40 BST on Monday

A husband and wife who died two days apart after being found at home both had head injuries consistent with a fall down the stairs, police said.

John Hewitson, 90, and Connie Hewitson were discovered in Acheson Way, Aldeburgh, Suffolk, on Monday morning.

Mrs Hewitson, who was 55, died soon after paramedics arrived. Her husband died at Ipswich Hospital on Wednesday.

Suffolk Police, which had treated the deaths as unexplained, said the deaths were not believed to be suspicious.

Post-mortem examinations were carried out on Thursday and the results revealed the cause of death to be similar in both cases.

Detectives were still investigating what happened and said anyone with any information should contact them.