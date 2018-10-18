Man dies days after wife found dead at Aldeburgh house
- 18 October 2018
A man has died days after his wife was found dead at a house.
John Hewitson, aged in his 90s, and his wife Connie Hewitson, aged in her 50s, were found in Acheson Way, Aldeburgh, Suffolk, at about 10:40 BST on Monday.
He had suffered a serious head injury and died in hospital earlier. Mrs Hewitson died after paramedics arrived to reports of an unconscious woman.
A post-mortem examination into her death is due to be held. Their deaths are being treated as "unexplained".