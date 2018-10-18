Suffolk

Man dies days after wife found dead at Aldeburgh house

  • 18 October 2018
Acheson Way, Aldeburgh Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Acheson Way, Aldeburgh, at about 10:40 BST on Monday

A man has died days after his wife was found dead at a house.

John Hewitson, aged in his 90s, and his wife Connie Hewitson, aged in her 50s, were found in Acheson Way, Aldeburgh, Suffolk, at about 10:40 BST on Monday.

He had suffered a serious head injury and died in hospital earlier. Mrs Hewitson died after paramedics arrived to reports of an unconscious woman.

A post-mortem examination into her death is due to be held. Their deaths are being treated as "unexplained".

