Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Kerry Samain was reported missing during the 2006 murders in Suffolk

The death of a woman, who battled drug addiction and was reported missing during a murder spree in a town, has been described as "tremendously sad".

Kerry Samain, 39, was found in an Ipswich car park on 2 June and an inquest heard she died from an overdose of heroin, cocaine and alcohol.

She was reported lost, but later found, at the time five woman sex workers were killed in the town in 2006.

Brian Tobin, from a drugs charity, said she was "tortured" but "lovely".

Ms Samain's body was discovered in the Foundation Street Car Park earlier this year.

In 2006, Suffolk Police appealed for help tracing her as they investigated the infamous murders of the five drug-addicted women who worked as street prostitutes.

Ms Samain went missing in October that year, at the time Steve Wright's first two victims, Tania Nicol and Gemma Adams, disappeared.

Police said at the time the cases were not linked and Ms Samain was found safe and well six weeks later.

Wright killed five women - Ms Adams, Ms Nicol, Anneli Alderton, Paula Clennell and Annette Nicholls - and is serving a whole life term.

'Dicing with death'

In the wake of the murders, the Iceni Project worked with many women to help get them off drugs.

Chief executive Mr Tobin said Ms Samain was not hugely involved in street prostitution, but her death was the second of the 32 women the charity has helped support since the murders.

He said her passing was "tremendously sad".

Mr Tobin said she had "fantastic times" when she was free of drugs, and some "terrible times", but was "lovely to have on the premises".

He said: "Every time you put a needle in your arm you are dicing with death."

The inquest in Ipswich was adjourned to a later date yet to be fixed.