Image copyright Google Image caption Irvine Potter had lit his barbecue in the garden of his home at The Plantation, Aldeburgh

A coroner has warned against using petrol to light barbecues after a man set his clothes on fire and died.

It is understood Irvine Potter, 66, used petrol to start the barbecue in his garden in Aldeburgh on 18 June.

The inquest in Ipswich heard he put out the flames using his hands and a wet towel before calling for an ambulance.

He was taken to the specialist burns unit in Chelmsford, but Mr Potter failed to respond to treatment and died on 20 June.

In a letter to the inquest, Mr Potter's daughter said he had been in the habit of using petrol to start his barbecue and on the day he suffered burns it had been gusty, possibly contributing to the flashover.

'Tragic loss'

Assistant coroner Kevin McCarthy recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

He warned that using petrol as an accelerant was "highly dangerous" and had led to a "tragic loss".

The hearing was told Mr Potter, who was known as Toody and lived at The Plantation, suffered 32% burns to his body.

He died as a result of burns and multiple organ failure.

Some 400 people attended his funeral with many of his fellow bikers riding in convoy around Aldeburgh, it was heard.