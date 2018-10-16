Image copyright Julian Germain / PhotoEast Image caption Pat Godbold was PA to ex-Ipswich Town boss Sir Bobby Robson and worked with Sir Alf Ramsey

A woman who worked for two of England's most successful football bosses has received an honorary doctorate.

Patricia Godbold was personal assistant to ex-Ipswich Town boss Sir Bobby Robson for 36 years and also worked with World Cup winning manager Sir Alf Ramsey when he was at the club.

She continues to work as the club archivist and organises former Town players' annual reunions.

Ms Godbold said she was "amazed, very pleased and honoured".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Godbold was secretary to Sir Alf Ramsey when Ipswich won the League Championship in their first season in the top flight in 1961-62

She said: "I was brought up in Ipswich on a council estate and left a secondary modern school with no qualifications.

"I'm humbled."

Loyal service

Born in Ipswich in 1935, Ms Godbold attended Orwell Junior School and Nacton Road Secondary Modern Girls School.

She went to her first Ipswich Town match at Portman Road after World War Two in 1946 with her father.

In 1954, she applied and was successful in gaining the post of secretary to the then-manager Scott Duncan.

She worked for nine managers including Sir Alf, who led Ipswich from the Third Division South to the 1961-62 League Championship before being called up to manager England the following season.

Ms Godbold retired from working full time in 1997, when George Burley was manager.

Image copyright Archant Image caption Paul Mariner and John Wark show off the Uefa Cup to supporters on Ipswich's Cornhill in 1981

In 2004, she was presented with a medal for 50 years of loyal service to football on behalf of the Football Association.

She received the honorary doctorate from the University of Suffolk.

Others who received an award include Rob Brooks, the founder of the Eden-Rose Coppice Trust nature charity, and coffee brand Paddy & Scott's founder and chief executive Scott Russell.