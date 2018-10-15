Image copyright Google Image caption The A134 road was closed after the crash involving a BMW car and a Mini Cooper

A driver and his passenger died in a two-vehicle crash, an inquest heard.

A Mini Cooper and a BMW collided on the A134 near Alpheton, near Sudbury at 11:30 BST on 31 August.

The inquest opening heard that Regina Brook, 79, from Bures Hamlet in Essex, was a passenger in the BMW and she died from chest injuries and a broken back.

The driver, Bruno Delmonte, 69, of Alphamstone near Bures, died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge from severe injuries on 1 September.

The inquest in Ipswich was adjourned for a date yet to be fixed.

The woman driver of the Mini Cooper, aged in her 30s, was treated in hospital for potentially life-changing injuries.