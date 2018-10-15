Image caption The digger that rendered the convenience store's listed building unsafe was abandoned outside McColl's on Long Melford's High Street

A farmer whose stolen lifting machine was used in a ram-raid in the same week hare coursers invaded his land has expressed anger over police activity.

A gang who stole a telehandler from Simon Dain's farm in Suffolk on Sunday.

It was used to steal a cash machine from a shop in a listed building in neighbouring Long Melford.

Mr Dain said crime was rife and he felt angry over the lack of police activity. Police said they assessed risk in rural communities hour by hour.

Image caption Witnesses said it took the men a few minutes to destroy the building and make off with the cash machine

"We've got a watch group and I posted that we'd had a machine stolen. Within seconds I had a reply it was in the middle of Long Melford," Mr Dain said.

His CCTV showed raiders breaking through the gates of his farm near Pentlow just after 02:00 BST and taking the big machine from a barn.

"We use that machine every day, but now the hydraulics and electrics are wrecked it will cost thousands to repair," he said.

"We've got CCTV and locked gates so what else can we do?

"Police were here last week because of hare coursing. I am at my wit's end, although I have sympathy for the police.

"But when you're in the front line and crime is rife you cannot help feeling angry and frustrated."

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "We deploy our resources across the breadth of Suffolk based upon the risk presented to our communities and the harm caused.

"This assessment is made hour upon hour. We will always endeavour to respond effectively to calls across our rural county, prioritising crime in progress or danger to people."

The men loaded the cash machine into a Nissan Navara which took off towards Sudbury, closely followed by an Audi saloon, police said.